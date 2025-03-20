Neil Young Scraps Historic Ukraine Concert Amid Rising Risks

Safety concerns overshadow Neil Young’s plans to rock Ukraine

Neil Young has canceled plans to perform a free concert in Ukraine, marking what would have been his first-ever show in the country.

The legendary musician cited safety concerns as the primary reason for the decision, explaining that the volatile situation on the ground made it impossible to proceed.



“We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation was too much,” Young wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

While an official date was never announced, fans had eagerly anticipated the event following Young’s initial teaser earlier this month.

Despite the setback, Young’s unwavering support for Ukraine and his commitment to peace remain clear, proving that his voice—both musically and politically—continues to resonate loudly.