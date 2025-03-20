Asia Talks Her Debut Single ‘one thing:’ A Soulful Self-Reflective Anthem

Asia’s ‘one thing’ is the Soundtrack for Every Confused 20-Something Trying to Navigate Modern Life

Aussie artist Asia’s latest single, one thing, is a hymn to self-reflection, empowering her listeners like a comforting hug that says ‘trust in the universe’ because you’re not alone.

Asia’s siren-like ability to say out loud the words in your head through her introspective lyrics is perfect for every lost 20-something trying to figure life out.

The track features her smooth, honey-like voice, layered with rhythmic melodies, gritty, old-school beats, and interspersed with bright piano keys for a truly ethereal listening experience you’ll want to groove to.

She takes inspiration from iconic RnB artists of our time, highlighting influence from Summer Walker’s Last Day of Summer album and Leon Thomas’ Electric Dusk.

The track is now available for streaming, and it’s only the beginning of what promises to be a bright future for this rising star.

Asia will also be performing alongside fellow Galaxy label mates Mia Savannah, and Lovy, at the Worker’s Club in Fitzroy on April 3.

This is sure to be just the beginning of a long and exciting future for these talented young powerhouses.

Happy sat down to chat with Asia about one thing, her creative process, the growing pains of moving out of home, and more.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

ASIA: My day today is similar to any other day. I woke up went to university for a couple hours. I am currently studying Law, so I needed to do some study.

Then my afternoon consisted of singing, cooking and catching up with some friends.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

ASIA: I currently live in Melbourne but grew up in Hong Kong and only moved to Australia for university. I would say HK is my home and Melbourne is my second home.

It’s funny because I am Australian, but I never really felt that connected to that part of my identity, so I am pretty much a third culture kid always on the move.

Something I love about Hong Kong is the feeling in the city, there is a constant buzz no matter where you go.

HAPPY: What did you listen to growing up?

ASIA: Growing up my whole family was very into music with usual karaoke nights and PlayStation sing-star set up in my bedroom. I always had a love for R&B and soul listening to Beyoncé, Rihanna to Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a little bit about the creative process behind one thing?

ASIA: This song encapsulates the perspective of watching yourself be unsure in your decisions.

I wanted to write a song that showcased being confused in your 20s and just needing a second for life to slow down and have the ability to focus on one thing.

HAPPY: What was the specific moment or feeling that sparked this track?

ASIA: I think a specific moment that sparked this track was my move to Australia and how different life becomes when you move away from home and become an adult.

All the positive and negative changes that come with that and how it’s normal to feel unsure or confused on what’s next for you.

HAPPY: How about the recording process? Who are your main influences on the production side?

ASIA: When working with Lee the recording process is very simple due to his incredible talent.

He would just let me kind of sing any melodies or adlibs that came to mind, and he was the master behind the magic.

HAPPY: Was there a particular artist or album that served as your gateway into developing this hybrid sound?

ASIA: I would say an artist that played a major role on me as an artist would be Summer Walker specifically her album ‘Last Day Of Summer.’

Although when I began writing this song Leon Thomas’s album ‘Electric Dusk’ was influential on the sound of this song.

HAPPY: How much of your personal experiences make their way into your songwriting, and where do you draw the line?

ASIA: Songwriting is a very personal thing to me, as it serves as a major outlet for me to admit and say things in a way I wouldn’t usually express.

Although there is still a line between the fictional parts and the truth to ensure some things are still kept a secret.

HAPPY: What’s one thing (no pun intended) about the music industry that’s completely different from what you expected before entering it?

ASIA: One thing that I did not expect from the music industry was the overwhelming support.

I think I was always afraid to pursue this passion due to being worried I wouldn’t know enough, or people wouldn’t be interested.

Working with Galaxy Music has completely changed that, and I don’t think 5 years ago Asia would be able to cope knowing the opportunities I am being given.

HAPPY: What can fans expect next from you after one thing drops? Is there a particular direction you’re excited to push your sound toward?

ASIA: After one thing people should expect more! I have a few other songs almost ready but can’t wait to continue to create more. I would love to create some with a true old school R&B sound.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ASIA: Honestly, the people I love. Especially my family.