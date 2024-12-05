There’s just something magnetic about artists who break out of traditional moulds, and Jason Dhakal is doing exactly that.

Fresh off a buzzworthy set at SXSW Sydney, Dhakal is carving out his space in contemporary R&B, where raw personal storytelling meets sonic innovation.

Drawing comparisons to Omar Apollo and Frank Ocean feels both apt and limiting – but it doesn’t quite capture the whole picture.

Dhakal’s sound isn’t about following footsteps; it’s about stepping outside the lines entirely. His latest single, “Favorite Song” (featuring DENY), nails this balance—deeply intimate yet instantly relatable.

“Music is something I love doing, it’s not even love, I just have to do it” Dhakal shares, and it’s not just talk. With nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify, 111K TikTok followers, and 38K on Instagram, Dhakal isn’t just gathering fans – he’s building a community.

But it’s more than numbers. Dhakal’s music dives into identity, threading his Filipino roots and queer experience into something both deeply personal and broadly resonant. Every song feels like a conversation, a hand reaching out to remind you you’re not alone.

In an industry that too often leans on the formulaic, Dhakal is rewriting the rules of musical storytelling. He’s not just someone to watch—he’s an artist shifting the conversation entirely.

