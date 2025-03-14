Take a Shoegaze Journey through Life and Death with Tropigloom’s ‘Believe It’

Andrew Roy’s near-death experience becomes a haunting musical masterpiece

Canadian musician Andrew Roy, the creative force behind indie/shoegaze project Tropigloom, has released his latest single, Believe It—a hauntingly atmospheric track that delves into the depths of a near-death experience.

Known for his work as a session guitarist for artists like Hannah Georgas and bands such as Etiquette and Praises, Roy brings a raw, dreamy intensity to this deeply personal song.

Believe It is a sonic exploration of Roy’s battle with a severe illness, including a two-week coma that left him grappling with life and death.

The track’s somber pulse and melancholic undertones create a hazy, out-of-body listening experience, drawing inspiration from shoegaze legends like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, completed by the moody introspection of The Cure and Interpol.

Roy weaves his near-death experience into a tapestry of reverb-drenched guitars and haunting melodies that pull listeners into the disorienting limbo he experienced during his medical crisis – mirroring the liminal space between life and death, a theme that resonates deeply within the shoegaze tradition.

Bands like Slowdive and Ride have long explored the interplay between light and darkness, and Tropigloom continues this legacy, offering a modern take on the genre’s emotional depth.

It’s a track that feels both distant and immediate, pulling you into the weight of Roy’s experience while leaving space for your own reflection.

Roy demonstrates masterful composition throughout – from the opening’s natural field recordings to the climactic finale, where sparse drums and understated synths create an almost ceremonial march, perfectly signaling the conclusion of his harrowing journey back to consciousness.

With Believe It, Tropigloom cements its place as a project that masterfully blends nostalgia and modernity, offering a sound that’s as raw as it is beautiful. This is not just a song; it’s an invitation to confront the unknown and find beauty in the shadows.

Tropigloom’s latest offering is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is a glimmer of hope, a shimmering guitar note cutting through the noise.

For fans of shoegaze and alternative rock, this is a must-listen—a haunting reminder of music’s power to transform pain into art.

Stream Believe It now and let Tropigloom take you on a journey through the shadows.