Blue Demon: The Song CBS Didn’t Want You to Hear

Julian Casablancas and The Voidz turn up the volume on a silenced conversation.

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz brought their politically charged new single, Blue Demon, to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, but not all of its lyrics made it to air.

The song, which appears to reference the Israel-Palestine conflict, includes the lines: “We fight each other like two brothers/ Father forgive me, intifada/ Too many babies dead like their mothers.”

CBS censored the word “intifada”—a term tied to Palestinian uprisings against Israeli control—as well as its second mention in the track.

The lyrics’ weight is underscored by recent reports that 70% of casualties in the ongoing Gaza conflict are women and children. Released just last week, “Blue Demon” is set to appear on The Voidz’s upcoming EP, Megz of Ram, though details remain scarce.

With their bold sound and unflinching lyrics, The Voidz continue to push boundaries—even when networks won’t let them.

You can check out the historic performance below!