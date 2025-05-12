sofabed’s Live EP – A Capturing of Jazz-Infused Post-Rock Brilliance

sofabed’s new live EP is a jazz-drenched fever dream of glitch, groove, and genreless bliss

Tokyo-based duo sofabed—comprising vocalist/synth player Masahiro and drummer Junnya—has long defied genre constraints, blending post-rock, alternative, and electronic influences into a sound uniquely their own.

Following the success of their 2024 jazz-infused album Megurikuru Mizu (and its 2025 English counterpart Water that Comes and Goes), the duo are now releasing a live EP recorded during their March 2025 Taiwan tour.

The result is a mesmerising document of their evolution, capturing the raw energy and intricate arrangements that define their performances.

Recorded at Taipei’s Revolver and Taichung’s Sound Live House, the EP showcases sofabed’s ability to reimagine studio compositions with dynamic spontaneity.

Tracks like Water that Comes and Goes take on new life, with Junnya’s freaky, Karim Riggins-inspired drumming and Masahiro’s lush synth textures creating a hypnotic tension between jazz romanticism and avant-garde experimentation.

The absence of guitars—a deliberate choice since their debut—only heightens the focus on rhythm and atmosphere, evoking the orchestral jazz of Claus Ogerman while retaining a distinctly modern edge.

What stands out most is the duo’s ability to balance precision with improvisation. The live setting amplifies the humour and melancholy embedded in their music, a nod to the escapist charm of 1950s jazz that originally inspired them.

The EP also features unreleased material, hinting at further sonic exploration ahead.

For fans of Radiohead’s textural depth or Cornelius’ playful eclecticism, sofabed’s live EP is a must-listen.

It’s a testament to their growth as performers and their fearless, omnivorous approach to music-making—one that continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in emotion and groove.