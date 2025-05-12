From Pubs to National Stages: Cardboard Cutouts Unleash Gritty Alt-Rock on Debut Album Tour

From Queensland pubs to national stages: Cardboard Cutouts take their gritty alt-rock anthems nationwide on debut album tour

Toowoomba’s favourite alt-rock underdogs Cardboard Cutouts are gearing up for their biggest tour yet in support of their highly anticipated debut album, Politics and Footy Tips.

Kicking off in late June, the run will see the four-piece storming stages across the country, bringing their signature blend of raw energy, hook-laden riffs, and unflinchingly honest songwriting to fans from Brisbane to Hobart.

Known for their electrifying live shows, Cardboard Cutouts have already built a reputation for turning rooms into sweat-drenched singalongs, having shared stages with everyone from Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) to Vera Blue and sold out their first interstate tour earlier this year.

This time, they’re going bigger. The Politics and Footy Tips tour will hit major cities and regional hubs, with stops including iconic venues like Melbourne’s The Retreat Hotel, Sydney’s Moshpit Bar, and a special festival slot at Canberra’s Festival 15.

It’s a victory lap for the band, whose journey—from DIY beginnings to national airplay and Spotify editorial playlists—has been fuelled by relentless touring and word-of-mouth buzz.

The album itself, out June 27, is a career-defining statement: 10 tracks of heart-on-sleeve alt-rock that wrestle with anxiety, self-doubt, and the messy realities of growing up.

Early singles like ‘My Best Friend’ and ‘Steer’ have already earned critical acclaim with critics calling it “grandiose and catchy as hell” (The Pitch of Discontent) and “one to watch before they blow up.”

This is Aussie rock at its most brutally honest – equal parts melody and mayhem, destined to leave audiences breathless.

Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss the chance to see Cardboard Cutouts at their most unstoppable.

‘Ask Around’ is out now—stream it here.

Politics and Footy Tips arrives June 27. Pre-save here.

Tour Dates

28/06 – Brisbane – The Bearded Lady with Jane Street and Glowdown

04/07 – Gold Coast – Vinnies Dive with Local Safari and Brave Daisy

11/07 – Nambour – The Presynct with Haters, Citizen Rat and Glowdown

12/07 – Maryborough – Tinana Hotel with Sinking Sun and Muskrat

19/07 – Townsville – Otherwise Bar with Tropical Low, Ribbon Stone and Freeline

25/07 – Melbourne – The Retreat with Grass Stains and Munroe

26/07 – Hobart – Twisted Lime with Frogs In Suits and Glass Media

14/07 – Sydney – MoshPit Bar with Great Job! and Grass Stains

15/07 – Canberra – The Baso performing at Festival 15

16/07 – Port Kembla – The Servo with Great Job! and Grass Stains

17/07 – Newcastle – The Lass with Great Job!, Grass Stains and Chain Daisy