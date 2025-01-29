Moon For Two: DIY Dreams, Late-Night Sessions, and a Proposal on the Horizon

Moon For Two isn’t just another bedroom indie project—it’s a deeply personal and ever-evolving sonic journey.

The man behind the moniker is a one-person powerhouse, balancing life as a self-taught musician, full-time nursing student, and water polo coach, all while squeezing in late-night recording sessions.

His latest work, including the introspective and atmospheric ‘Plane Ride,’ showcases his DIY ethos and a relentless pursuit of raw, unfiltered sound.

In this interview, he chats about his creative process, the joys and struggles of home recording, and the unexpected origins of his artist name. Oh, and a little spoiler—there’s a proposal on the horizon. Dive in as Moon For Two breaks down his world, one chord at a time.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

MOON FOR TWO: Today was quite busy! I did some chores, held a tutoring session for a couple hours, went to the gym, ran errands, cooked dinner for my family, and now I’m answering these questions! And after this I’m going to study and work on an upcoming release.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you are from, what do you love about it?

MOON FOR TWO: I’m from Whittier California. It’s a comfortable suburb fixed between Los Angeles and Orange County. I love where I’m from because I’m close to tons of attractions, places, cultures, and environments.

I’m 12 miles from Disneyland, 14 miles from Downtown LA, 19 miles from the beach, and 35 miles from snow on the mountain. And then San Diego and the desert are only a couple hours away! I’m lucky to have access to so much diversity here, especially with the variety of amazing foods.

HAPPY: What inspired the name “Moon For Two,” and how does it reflect your music?

MOON FOR TWO: To make a long story short, my older sisters started calling me Moon Moon because of the 2013 meme, “Moon Moon the Wolf” (read here if you wanna know the history of it).

They then taught their kids to call me Uncle Moon Moon and that’s just been my nickname ever since. Anyways, I thought of this nickname and began to use it for inspiration. After some thought I came up with Moon for Two!

This gives a nod to my Moon Moon nickname, but doesn’t sound like an exotic dancer or the wolf meme haha. Moon for Two has a personal meaning but also invokes a sense of nocturnal pondering and bonding with someone you love.

HAPPY: Can you walk us through the creative process behind “Plane Ride”?

MOON FOR TWO: I wrote the piano chords for this song while I was on a return flight home from a work trip. I was using Logic Pro X and was just typing them out with the keyboard piano. Once I got home, my ideas just spiderwebbed from there. I added the rhythm guitar and the airy pads.

My favorite instrument on this track is the drums. It’s one of the preset drummer sounds on Logic and I added effects to make it crunchy and sound so sick. After adding each layer I set the structure and changed the chord progression a bit halfway to keep it exciting.

The lyrics were one of the last things I did for this song. I actually had to sit on it for several months because I was stumped on lyrics and I couldn’t get my voice to sound the way I imagined it. But after some learning and patience, I finished! And now it’s on display.

HAPPY: How has your experience as a self-taught musician shaped your sound and approach to making music?

MOON FOR TWO: Because I’ve never been formally educated on playing instruments, recording, mixing, or mastering, it has taken a long time to get to where I am.

I’ve spent hundreds of hours watching youtube tutorials, reading articles, and experimenting with sound. My writing and creative process has been altered many many times as I figured out how to do this.

I’m still working on it haha. My goal is that the music I create sounds authentic, not super processed, and down to