PNAU to Take Over Sydney’s Greenwood Hotel with Epic DJ Set

Sydney’s nightlife is about to feel the full force of PNAU.

On February 28, 2025, the iconic electronic act will descend on Greenwood Hotel for a massive all-night DJ set, turning North Sydney into a rave epicenter for one unforgettable night.

PNAU, made up of Nick Littlemore (Empire of the Sun, Vlossom), Peter Mayes, and Sam Littlemore, have been at the forefront of the global dance scene for decades.

From their humble beginnings in Sydney’s underground clubs to becoming ARIA Award-winning, multi-platinum hitmakers, their journey is nothing short of legendary.

Tracks like Chameleon, Go Bang, and their smash collaboration with Elton John and Dua Lipa on Cold Heart are just the tip of the iceberg. Their 2007 debut album, the ARIA-winning Sambanova (1999), and Soft Universe (2011) are milestones in a career that continues to evolve and captivate listeners worldwide.

Greenwood Hotel has recently hosted sold-out shows with some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Jungle Giants, Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Cosmos Midnight, and more. Now, PNAU will take the stage, joining these acts in an electrifying night that promises to be just as memorable.

This night is more than just another gig; it’s a chance to experience the euphoric, boundary-pushing sound that has made PNAU one of Australia’s most beloved dance acts.

Their return to Greenwood is set to light up the venue in a celebration of Sydney’s heartbeat—where the music is as unrelenting as the city itself.

Joining PNAU on the decks is Aussie dance legend Tommy Trash, with more artists to be announced.

How to Get In:

Early Bird Access Sign-Up: 5 PM, Tuesday, January 28th

Early Bird .Tickets Emailed: 5 PM, Thursday, January 30th

General Tickets + Full Lineup Drop: 5 PM, Thursday, January 30th

Tickets are bound to disappear fast—so don’t miss the chance to be part of this moment.

Get your tickets here.

This event is 18+. Greenwood Hotel, 36 Blue Street, North Sydney.

PNAU may very well own the night—and keep the heartbeat of Sydney beating.