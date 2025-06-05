Time Machine to 1967: Sly & the Family Stone’s earliest gig gets unearthed

Hear the band before they rewrote music history.

Decades after their Winchester Cathedral residency, Sly & the Family Stone’s earliest live recording is finally seeing the light—and it’s a funk time capsule.

The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967, set for wide release on July 18, captures the pioneering band’s raw energy a full year before their breakout hit “Dance to the Music.”

Recorded in the wee hours of March 26, 1967, by manager Rich Romanello, the tapes spent 35 years in obscurity before being rediscovered by Dutch archivists and meticulously restored.

The album—featured in Questlove’s 2025 documentary Sly Lives!—showcases covers and early originals, with Sly’s genius already blazing.

A raucous medley of “I Gotta Go Now / Funky Broadway” premieres today, while the CD includes a soul-stirring bonus: Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness”.

Physical editions boast a 24-page booklet with unseen photos and interviews, proving the band’s “peak of powers” arrived long before fame.

Pre-orders are live for this electrifying slice of funk history.