Trump vs Elon: Billionaire Clash Goes Into Full-On Meltdown

From allies to enemies, two titans unleash savage threats, impeachment calls, and epic Twitter burns in a wild showdown.

The bromance is officially over.

Just days after exchanging praise, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are trading nuclear-grade insults in a feud that’s snowballing across X and Truth Social.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Trump has threatened to axe Musk’s government contracts and subsidies—worth tens of billions—claiming it’ll save the federal budget “Billions and Billions of Dollars.”

Musk’s response? A full-blown warpath. He accused Trump of being ungrateful, called him a liar, and took it several steps further by publicly demanding his impeachment.

Musk is also dropping a brutal bombshell: that Trump’s name is buried in the unreleased Epstein files.

The back-and-forth escalated so quickly that Tesla’s stock tanked mid-rant, as the world watched two of its most powerful egos go thermonuclear.

What started as a transactional alliance has erupted into chaos, dragging everyone from senior Trump officials to Musk’s influencer ex into the splash zone.

Inside the White House, Trump’s team is reportedly itching to reopen old investigations into Musk’s businesses—many of which benefited massively under Trump’s first term.

Musk, who once headed the Department of Government Efficiency (yes, seriously), is now calling for Trump’s impeachment and slamming his “disgusting abomination” of a tax bill.

And while both men have Epstein skeletons in their respective closets, Musk is suddenly playing whistleblower.

As one of the world’s richest men squares off against the world’s most online president, the message is loud and clear: hell hath no fury like a billionaire scorned.