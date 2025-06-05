Nick Jonas rocks the Starchild Role in KISS biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’

Blood, glitter, and anthems—the band’s legend hits the big screen.

Nick Jonas is trading boy-band harmonies for face paint and platform boots—he’ll star as KISS frontman Paul Stanley in the upcoming biopic Shout It Out Loud.

Directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation), the film chronicles the explosive rise of the legendary rock band, from their gritty New York beginnings to global stardom.

Jonas, no stranger to acting (Jumanji, Kingdom), will tackle Stanley’s iconic vocals himself—no stunt singing here.

Meanwhile, McG is hunting a heavyweight actor to embody Gene Simmons, though Ace Frehley and Peter Criss’ casting remains under wraps.

Scripted by Goosebumps writer Darren Lemke, the project—once slated for Netflix—now eyes a 2026 shoot, pushing a likely 2027 release.

KISS hung up their touring costumes in 2023 but will reunite (unmasked!) at a Vegas fan convention this November.

For Jonas, it’s a high-voltage challenge: Can the pop prince channel the Starchild’s swagger?

Cue the pyro—this casting deserves a Detroit Rock City-level encore.