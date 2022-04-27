‘Goosebumps’ author is collaborating with New Balance

Goosebumps author shows off his kicks in a surprising new collab with New Balance.

The 78-year-old author of the YA bestselling books Goosebumps, R. L. Stine has teamed up in an unexpected collaboration with New Balance. In a recent post on Twitter, Stine can be seen showing off his brand new pair of ‘Goosebumps’ inspired Kawhi Leonard New Balance sneakers.

In a celebration of his favourite childhood book stories, Goosebumps, basketballer Kawhi Leonard utilized the striking green and black colours to create a new pair of sneakers for New Balance, with his first and last name emblazoned on the tongue of each shoe. Unfortunately, Leonard probably won’t get a chance to wear them on the court any time soon as he is recovering from an ACL injury (a tear between his thigh and shin bone). For now, fans will have to make do with Stine.

Visually striking, in goosebumps signature green, orange and black, with the goosebumps characteristic font, worldwide released just in time for this year’s NBA playoffs.

Stine has written hundreds of books, many of which have been adapted into films and tv series and if you haven’t seen the Fear Street movies on Netflix yet, they are well worth a watch. Most recently, Stine has joined up with Disney+ for a brand new Goosebumps series.

My Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps shoes have arrived! pic.twitter.com/2oZ5q4qdaB — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 21, 2022

Keen to check out the shoes, or more of R. L. Stine? Head over to Netflix to watch Fear Street.