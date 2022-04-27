Megan Thee Stallion won ‘Artist of the Year’ for empowering Black women

The 2022 Webby Awards crowned Megan Thee Stallion ‘Artist of the Year’ for using social media to empower Black women.

Ahead of their 26th annual ceremony, the 2022 Webby Awards have named Megan The Stallion as their ‘Artist of the Year.’

In addition to her success as a viral TikTok trend-setter, chart-topping musician, and groundbreaking philanthropist, the global rap star was nominated for her powerful use of social media to shine a spotlight on critical issues impacting Black women in today’s society.

In their official announcement, the organisation wrote: “as an entertainer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Megan Thee Stallion uses the Internet and social media as her megaphone to empower and speak up for Black women. From penning her New York Times Essay ‘Why I Speak Up for Black Women,’ to shedding light on Internet culture’s tendency to discredit and ridicule Black women who speak out on abuse they have suffered, while propping up abusers.”

They continued, “with community care serving as her guiding light, Megan actively brings these issues to light, so other women don’t feel like they need to suffer in silence.”

Since launching into the hip hop scene in 2017 with her stellar hit, Stalli (Freestyle), three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion has been an unstoppable force in the industry. Collaborating with the likes of Cardi B, Dua Lipa, City Girls and Hot Girl Meg, the trailblazing hitmaker has well and truly joined the ranks of hip hop royalty.

“As one of the music industry’s most influential artists, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t subscribe to limitations,” writes The Webby Awards. “She uses the Internet to demonstrate this fact—from topping multiple streaming charts, to releasing her Internet-breaking single ‘WAP’ and its accompanying music video, to inspiring multiple TikTok challenges with each single she drops.”

Megan will be receiving her ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the official 2022 Webby Awards ceremony in New York on May 16. This year’s star-studded line-up of honourees also includes Billie Eilish, Questlove, Dew Barrymore and Adam Scott.