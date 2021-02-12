Rap-pop artist TAWANDA has made a curated playlist of hip-hop royalty

Sydney producer and up-and-coming rapper TAWANDA has followed his debut single with a killer playlist.

Inspired by those at the very top of the game, TAWANDA is a class act. His debut single WAIT is a confident and captivating hit. Fusing eastern-facing guitar with an addictive rhythm, his biggest asset might be his masterful pacing. Fresh to the scene but with all the master skillset of a long time collaborator, Tawanda put together a playlist for us some industry legends.

From the Compton’s Kendrick Lamar to South London’s Stormzy, TAWANDA is an appreciator of global standards. Following on from the release of the video from WAIT, he shares with us an ultimate track-list of hip-hop’s greatest and most inspirational artists.

Before diving in to kick-on heaven with TAWANDA’s curated playlist, enjoy the offical video for WAIT below. A grey-scale montage of edgy, flickery imagery that feels both trippy and supremely cut.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A slamming concoction of rap, hip-hop and party bangers: