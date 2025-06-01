50 Cent Just Declared War on Diddy’s Presidential Pardon Plans

The rap beef of the century takes shockingly political turn as Fif vows to block Trump’s potential lifeline for Diddy.

50 Cent isn’t letting Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs off the hook if a presidential pardon comes into play.

Following reports that Diddy has been angling for a potential pardon from Donald Trump – who admitted he’d “certainly look at the facts” if Combs is convicted – the In Da Club rapper made his stance clear.

“It’s not OK. I’m gonna reach out,” 50 Cent declared on Instagram, referencing Diddy’s past criticism of Trump.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect,” he added, signalling he’d make sure Trump knows how he feels about the situation.

Trump, who recently pardoned NBA YoungBoy, addressed the speculation during a press conference, saying, “Nobody’s asked [for a pardon], but people have been very close to asking.”

He also noted his strained history with Diddy, recalling how their relationship soured after he entered politics.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent shut down rumours that he threatened to “nuke” the pardon, clarifying, “I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

The feud between the two hip-hop moguls just took a political turn – and 50 isn’t backing down.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.