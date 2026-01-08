Trump denies Diddy’s plea for a pardon

The letter is real, but the president’s mind is made up.

President Trump confirmed that music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs formally requested a presidential pardon.

The President, however, stated he is “not considering” clemency for the 56-year-old, currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution charges.

This first official confirmation of a pardon letter underscores the complex history between the two figures, once friendly before Combs’s public hostility toward Trump’s political career.

The request, while audacious amid Combs’s legal controversies, entered a realm of possibility shaped by Trump’s history of high-profile pardons, including January 6 convicts and a former Honduran president convicted on drug charges.

Despite their past acquaintance, Trump cited Combs’s “terrible statements,” including calls for his banishment, as making the act of forgiveness “more difficult.”