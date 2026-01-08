[gtranslate]
News

Trump denies Diddy’s plea for a pardon

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

The letter is real, but the president’s mind is made up.

President Trump confirmed that music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs formally requested a presidential pardon.

The President, however, stated he is “not considering” clemency for the 56-year-old, currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution charges.

This first official confirmation of a pardon letter underscores the complex history between the two figures, once friendly before Combs’s public hostility toward Trump’s political career.

The request, while audacious amid Combs’s legal controversies, entered a realm of possibility shaped by Trump’s history of high-profile pardons, including January 6 convicts and a former Honduran president convicted on drug charges.

Despite their past acquaintance, Trump cited Combs’s “terrible statements,” including calls for his banishment, as making the act of forgiveness “more difficult.”

Related