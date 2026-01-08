Bam Margera’s back in Jackass… Sort of

Bam Margera will appear in the new Jackass film, through the lens of the past.

Johnny Knoxville announced the franchise’s return, promising new stunts and archival footage.

For Margera, a deal has been struck specifically for that old footage, meaning the 46-year-old skateboarder will not perform any new stunts.

His involvement marks a significant, if limited, détente after a very public and bitter split.

Margera was famously absent from 2022’s Jackass Forever after breaching a wellness agreement, leading to a lawsuit against Paramount, Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, which was later settled.

At the time, Margera declared, “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them.”

Now, with the estranged star reportedly nearing two years of sobriety, the crew has found a way to include an original member while navigating a complicated legacy.