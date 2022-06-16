Bam Margera found after going missing from rehab

Bam Margera was found safe after being hunted by authorities when he was missing from his rehab clinic.

Bam Margera was found safe in Delray Beach, Florida according to Fox 29.

The ex-prankster and former Jackass star was reported missing earlier this week when he couldn’t be found at the rehab facility he was ordered to stay at.

Sources told TMZ that the former TV star left rehab after apparently getting into an argument with his wife and developing dissatisfaction with the rehab’s service.

A spokesperson for Delray Beach Police told Fox 29 that officers had “made contact” with Margera after he left the court-ordered rehab stay on Monday.

According to TMZ, the police found Margera in a nearby hotel and that he voluntarily returned to the rehab facility.

More to come.