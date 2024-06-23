56 of the Best Aussie Bakeries: Shout out to our mates Tokyo Lamington for leading the pack

Australia is killing it in the land of dough, 56 Aussie bakers make La Liste’s best bakeries of 2024
Music makes us happy, and so does a drop of sweetness. So when La Liste drops their annual rankings, we pay attention.
It’s literally music to our ears that a whopping 56 Aussie bakeries have graced the list for 2024. Shout out to our mates over at Tokyo Lamington, who are right there at the forefront!
La Liste analyzes a mountain of data, from fancy restaurant reviews to your average blogger’s food addiction, to create their ultimate foodie bible. This year, over 80 countries are represented on the list, but it’s the Aussie bakeries that really took it home.
Tokyo Lamington (watch girli get stuck into a Tokyo Lamington flavour bomb above), with their innovative take on the classic lamington (think passionfruit and white chocolate, or matcha and black sesame!), is leading the charge. They’re a prime example of how Australia is taking the humble lamington and turning it into a global phenomenon.
But Tokyo Lamington isn’t the only Aussie joint getting the sweet recognition they deserve. The list features a total of 24 Victorian bakeries, including iconic spots like Lune Croissanterie and Falco Bakery. Don’t worry, NSW isn’t left out – 31 bakeries from the sunshine state made the cut, featuring heavyweights like Iggy’s Bread, Humble, and Tuga Pastries. Even Western Australia gets some love with Hearth Restaurant and Lounge repping Perth.
La Liste‘s love affair with Aussie pastries doesn’t stop there. At their recent awards ceremony, some Aussie pastry heroes like Rosemary Andrews (Mietta by Rosemary) and 2am dessert bar by Janice Wong at the W Sydney took home individual awards for innovation and best new opening.
So, the next time you’re fiending for a sugar hit that’s guaranteed to blow your mind, head straight to Tokyo Lamington’s new store that has landed in Marrickville, Sydney, or their sweet as all hell store on Australia Street, Newtown, or Melbs.
Your taste buds will thank you for the drop of pure heaven, that is all at once, light, fluffy, and decadent.
Check out the full list below:
New South Wales
A.P House (A.P Bakery)
Agnes High Tea Pavilion
Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney
Banksia Bakehouse
Bourke Street Bakery, Surry Hills
Breadfern Bakery
Brickfields, Marrickville
The Charles Grand Brasserie and Bar
Cherry Moon General Store
Flour and Stone
Flour Shop
François Artisan Baker
The Gallery
House of Gabriel
Humble Bakery
Iggy’s Pastries
La Renaissance Patisserie and Cafe
Lamin8 patisserie
Lode Pies and Pastries, Circular Quay
Lode Pies & Pastries,Surry Hills
Madame and Yves
Mrs Jones The Baker
Oh My Days Vegan Patisserie
Pioik Bakery, Pyrmont
Rollers Bakehouse
Sweet Belem Cake Boutique
Tenacious Bakehouse
Tuga Pastries
Wholegreen Bakery and Cafe, Waverley
Victoria
Agathé Pâtisserie
Artisanal Bakehouse
Bibelot
Bread Club
Brunetti Oro Brunswick
Brunetti Oro, Flinders Lane
Candied Bakery
Dench Cafe
Falco Bakery
Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie
La Belle Miette
Loafer Bread Organic Bakery
Lune Croissanterie, Fitzroy
Lune Croissanterie, CBD
Lux Bite
Mietta by Rosemary
Monarch Cakes
Monforte Viennoiserie
No 35
Q Le Baker
Tarts Anon
Tivoli Road Bakery
Tokyo Lamington
Wild Life Bakery
Western Australia
Hearth Restaurant and Lounge