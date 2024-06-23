56 of the Best Aussie Bakeries: Shout out to our mates Tokyo Lamington for leading the pack

Australia is killing it in the land of dough, 56 Aussie bakers make La Liste’s best bakeries of 2024

Music makes us happy, and so does a drop of sweetness. So when La Liste drops their annual rankings, we pay attention.

It’s literally music to our ears that a whopping 56 Aussie bakeries have graced the list for 2024. Shout out to our mates over at Tokyo Lamington, who are right there at the forefront!

La Liste analyzes a mountain of data, from fancy restaurant reviews to your average blogger’s food addiction, to create their ultimate foodie bible. This year, over 80 countries are represented on the list, but it’s the Aussie bakeries that really took it home.

Tokyo Lamington (watch girli get stuck into a Tokyo Lamington flavour bomb above), with their innovative take on the classic lamington (think passionfruit and white chocolate, or matcha and black sesame!), is leading the charge. They’re a prime example of how Australia is taking the humble lamington and turning it into a global phenomenon.

But Tokyo Lamington isn’t the only Aussie joint getting the sweet recognition they deserve. The list features a total of 24 Victorian bakeries, including iconic spots like Lune Croissanterie and Falco Bakery. Don’t worry, NSW isn’t left out – 31 bakeries from the sunshine state made the cut, featuring heavyweights like Iggy’s Bread, Humble, and Tuga Pastries. Even Western Australia gets some love with Hearth Restaurant and Lounge repping Perth.

La Liste‘s love affair with Aussie pastries doesn’t stop there. At their recent awards ceremony, some Aussie pastry heroes like Rosemary Andrews (Mietta by Rosemary) and 2am dessert bar by Janice Wong at the W Sydney took home individual awards for innovation and best new opening.

So, the next time you’re fiending for a sugar hit that’s guaranteed to blow your mind, head straight to Tokyo Lamington’s new store that has landed in Marrickville, Sydney, or their sweet as all hell store on Australia Street, Newtown, or Melbs.

Your taste buds will thank you for the drop of pure heaven, that is all at once, light, fluffy, and decadent.

Check out the full list below:

New South Wales

A.P House (A.P Bakery)

Agnes High Tea Pavilion

Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney

Banksia Bakehouse

Bourke Street Bakery, Surry Hills

Breadfern Bakery

Brickfields, Marrickville

The Charles Grand Brasserie and Bar

Cherry Moon General Store

Flour and Stone

Flour Shop

François Artisan Baker

The Gallery

House of Gabriel

Humble Bakery

Iggy’s Pastries

La Renaissance Patisserie and Cafe

Lamin8 patisserie

Lode Pies and Pastries, Circular Quay

Lode Pies & Pastries,Surry Hills

Madame and Yves

Mrs Jones The Baker

Oh My Days Vegan Patisserie

Pioik Bakery, Pyrmont

Rollers Bakehouse

Sweet Belem Cake Boutique

Tenacious Bakehouse

Tuga Pastries

Wholegreen Bakery and Cafe, Waverley

Victoria

Agathé Pâtisserie

Artisanal Bakehouse

Bibelot

Bread Club

Brunetti Oro Brunswick

Brunetti Oro, Flinders Lane

Candied Bakery

Dench Cafe

Falco Bakery

Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie

La Belle Miette

Loafer Bread Organic Bakery

Lune Croissanterie, Fitzroy

Lune Croissanterie, CBD

Lux Bite

Mietta by Rosemary

Monarch Cakes

Monforte Viennoiserie

No 35

Q Le Baker

Tarts Anon

Tivoli Road Bakery

Tokyo Lamington

Wild Life Bakery

Western Australia

Hearth Restaurant and Lounge