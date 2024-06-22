10 sexiest songs for making love to

We delve into the tunes people can’t help but spin when getting down and dirty. Here are the 10 sexiest songs to make love to.

Since the dawn of time, or should I saw the dawn of the phonograph, people having been carefully selecting their favourite records in order to find the sexiest songs to spin in the voodoo throes of love. Nothing makes the walls melt in a chocolate cloak of bliss like some smooth jazz or low down funk when you’re making some funk of your own.

Here are the top 10 songs to make love to – and I can personally guarantee that if you put these in a playlist you will have the best sex of your life.

Khruangbin – White Gloves

The texan trio interpreting wold music have recently taken over the world. Khruangbin combine an irresistible blend of influences to create an extremely tight, tasteful, minimalist aesthetic.

White Gloves is the first song Khruangbin ever wrote with lyrics. The result is a low-down, mellow groove absolutely dripping with vibes. I personally know many people who have gotten down to this song and it seems to be a tune they keep coming back to.

Al Green – Let’s Stay Together

I couldn’t make this list in good conscience without paying tribute to the ultra smoothness of Al Green. Few artists match his effortless grace and Let’s Stay Together encapsulates this perfectly.

One of the best-known love songs of all time, Mr Green can convey most feeling in one line than most artists in an overworked album. I’m not opposed to a little longing in the bedroom and that’s just what Al is putting down in sedimented layers of sweet, sexy and smooth.

Curtis Mayfield – Get Down

Curtis Mayfield has inspired everyone from Eric Clapton to Jerry Garcia. The iconic guitarist developed a unique tone channelling soul and blues. Mayfield also possesses a stunning falsetto, capable of transportation in its sultry wonder.

With a rhythm that builds on the grunts and moans of a couple lost in the passions, and one hell of a bongo section, Get Down is just about the raunchiest number in his catalogue. And if you like what you hear, Move On Up will also most certainly get you in the mood.

Dusty Springfield – Spooky

Dusty Springfield is one of the most iconic voices of 60s. The English pop singer entrances with her poetry, presence, and distinctive sensual mezzo-soprano voice. At her peak, Dusty was one of the most successful British female performers with a plethora of Billboard hits, she is also a member of the Rock and Roll and UK Music Halls of Fame.

With a circular two-chord jive reminiscent of Dave Brubeck’s Take-Five, it all fits together like a jigsaw. The bongos, sax and of course, Dusty’s voice. Get a little spooky in the bedroom to this mellow jam.

B.B. King – Darling, You Know I Love You

As far as blues go, B.B. King is the smoothest. Vocals that make you melt and a guitar tone to match, every song is endearing and moving. Darling, You Know I Love You is one of the most gorgeous love songs ever written. It’s a powerful affirmation of pure adoration and is sure to get you in the mood. There is also some seriously tasty piano trills in there to shake that good thing to.

Childish Gambino – Redbone

It’s hard not to be horny when you listen to Redbone. Actor turned hip-hop messiah, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, is quite literally on top of the world right now. Chart smashing hits, widespread international acclaim and hundreds of thousands of stunned fans can attest to this.

Arguably his funkiest number, Redbone ties together various musical narratives, from the Bootsy Collins bass line to the high pitch squeals and rap lyrics, it feels familiar yet oh so new. It’s not rap though, for the entire song is sung in this sensual falsetto. Not to mention, Donald Glover is one of the sexiest men on the planet, so it makes sense that he’d write one of the planet’s sexiest songs.

Grateful Dead – Shakedown Street

From the psychedelic, acid-drenched, cosmic jams of the sixties, The Grateful Dead emerged at the other side of the wormhole and were determined to find something new. Never ones to play it safe and rest on their laurels, the Dead branched into funk and disco creating the seminal 1978 album Shakedown Street.

From Jerry Garcia effectively immortalising the Mu-Tron III to the falsetto harmonies and deep groove, it screams Earth Wind & Fire yet with that trademark Grateful Dead stamp.

Jamiroquai – Little L

Jamiroquai is a literal funk odyssey. Exploding onto the scene in 1992 with a voice like Prince and a wholly unique blend of funk and acid jazz, Jamiroquai exudes sex.

Every vocal inflection oozes attitude while the throbbing bass will absolutely get you in the mood. A dance floor favourite since the dawn of the second Millenia, the song was born from the jive and now it’s time to return the favour.

George Benson – Give Me The Night

This should really be at the top of the list. You know what, George Benson should be the list. Everything song by this groove master is a tip top sensual banger. In the clip for Give Me The Night he is roller skating, singing and playing guitar. Really, what more do I have to say?

George Benson is without a doubt one of the smoothest that ever was.

Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing

Last but certainly not least, Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye is arguably the king when it comes to sexiest songs of all time. The man needs no introduction. On the same league as George Benson, it’s only fitting that they round out the list together.

