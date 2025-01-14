Trent Reznor’s Favourite Song of 2024? It’s Not What You’d Expect

Even the most hardcore of musicians couldn’t help but get hooked on this track last year—proving that even metal heads have a soft spot for pop

It turns out Trent Reznor, the industrial mastermind behind Nine Inch Nails, has a soft spot for pop. In a surprising turn of events, the legendary musician revealed that his favourite track of 2024 was none other than Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’—a song that has dominated the airwaves and streaming platforms alike.

During an interview at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards last week with Los Angeles’ alternative rock station, Alt 98.7, Reznor shared his unexpected pick for the year, leaving the interviewer—and likely fans—speechless. “I’m going to have to go with ‘Espresso,’” the Nine Inch Nails frontman said, much to the shock of anyone who might’ve expected a more metal-centric choice.

Released in April 2024 as the lead single from Carpenter’s sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, ‘Espresso’ became a global phenomenon almost overnight. By December, the track had surpassed 1.6 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed song worldwide that year. Its viral ascent on TikTok and social media added fuel to the fire, cementing ‘Espresso’ as one of the defining tracks of 2024.

For Reznor, who’s known for shaping the sound of industrial rock with albums like The Downward Spiral, this pop anthem seems like an unlikely favourite. But it’s a reminder that great music transcends genres, and ‘Espresso’ was more than just a catchy pop song—it was a cultural moment.

So, while we may not have expected the industrial icon to champion a sugary-sweet pop track, the massive success of ‘Espresso’ makes it clear that there’s a reason this song ruled the charts in 2024.

And for Reznor to back it, the song’s undeniable charm and infectious energy are clearly something even the most die-hard rockers can’t shake off.