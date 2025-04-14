Kylie Minogue to receive Ted Albert Award at the 2025 APRA Music Awards

Australia’s reigning pop royalty will be celebrated with one of the country’s top music accolades

We all have our Kylie moment. For some of us, it was seeing her star as Charlene in Neighbours and watching the world fall in love with The Locomotion.

For others, who might’ve avoided the TV screens, it was that undeniable pop anthem Can’t Get You Out Of My Head that came on one too many times, becoming the soundtrack to late nights, dance floors, and everything in between.

Wherever your introduction to Kylie happened, one thing’s for sure – her impact has been undeniable.

And now, the undisputed queen of Australian pop is being honoured with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2025 APRA Music Awards on Wednesday, 30 April.

Kylie Minogue, or simply “Kylie” to her global fanbase, has become a musical institution over the past four decades, from the day The Locomotion hit the charts in 1987 to her latest release, Tension, which saw the iconic hit Padam Padam take the world by storm. She’s spent nearly 40 years captivating audiences, and there’s no sign of slowing down.

Her string of hits, from I Should Be So Lucky to Spinning Around to Slow, is the soundtrack to an era, but the numbers speak for themselves.

With 17 studio albums, two Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, 18 ARIA Music Awards, and even a knighthood in both The Order of Australia and The Order of the British Empire, Kylie’s impact reaches far beyond the charts.

As APRA’s Jenny Morris explains, “Her achievements are almost too many to count, and we are absolutely honoured to add the Ted Albert Award to her vast collection.”

The night will also feature performances from a lineup that truly showcases the diversity of Australian music.

From the queer rave culture-inspired post-punk energy of Gut Health to the return of Sarah Blasko and Lior, both known for their spellbinding, soulful performances, the APRA Music Awards are shaping up to be a memorable celebration.

You’ll also catch rising stars like Jude York, whose captivating performances have made him a social media sensation, and Ripple Effect Band, the all-female rock group from Arnhem Land making their debut at the event.

Meanwhile, Lazybones Lounge Restaurant & Bar will be recognised with the 2025 Licensee of the Year award for its unwavering support of live music and its commitment to providing a musician-friendly environment.

As the awards ceremony draws near, we can reflect on how Kylie’s influence has shaped us all. Whether it was her breakthrough on TV, her chart-topping hits, or her boundary-pushing reinvention as an artist, there’s no denying the role she’s played in the soundtrack of our lives. F

rom Neighbours to Tension, we’ve all had our Kylie moment, and for the rest of the world, that moment will never fade.

