Yayoi Kusama Smashes Aussie Art Records

Step into the dazzling world of polka dots, pumpkins, and infinity rooms

Yayoi Kusama’s blockbuster exhibition at the NGV has smashed records, becoming the most popular ticketed art show in Australian history!

With over 480,000 visitors in just four months—40% from interstate or overseas—the 96-year-old Japanese artist’s dazzling display has drawn crowds equivalent to “five MCGs,” according to Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

By the time it closes on 21 April, the numbers are expected to soar past half a million, thanks to extended midnight openings for last-minute fans.

Kusama’s playful pumpkins, polka-dotted installations, and Instagram-famous infinity rooms have captivated audiences of all ages, drawing in families, first-time gallery-goers, and even celebs like Dua Lipa.

Despite some art-world snobbery, curator Wayne Crothers sees the mass appeal as a triumph: “Why shouldn’t art be enjoyed by the general masses?”

From selfie-loving teens to emotional repeat visitors, Kusama’s magic proves that great art doesn’t have to be exclusive—it just has to spark joy.