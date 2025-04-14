Where music runs wild

You know a venue’s special when you can feel its history the moment you walk in. The Night Cat is a living, breathing time capsule of Melbourne’s music soul.

That slightly sticky checkerboard floor? It’s absorbed decades of spilled drinks and sweat from dancers lost in the groove. Those scuffed walls? They’ve echoed with everything from jazz legends to punk upstarts.

While other venues chase trends, The Night Cat remains gloriously committed to the things that matter: proper sound, intimate vibes, and nights where the music makes strangers move together.

The circular stage means there’s no bad spot in the house – whether you’re propping up the bar or front and centre, you’re part of the show.

Sunday nights here should be mandatory Melbourne experiences. What starts as a few shy beginners at salsa class transforms into a full-blown Latin carnival by midnight.

I’ve seen sixty-year-olds out-dance twenty-somethings, witnessed first dates blossom on the dancefloor, and watched entire crowds become one pulsing organism to a brass section’s call.

The bookings tell their own story – this is where future legends cut their teeth. The Cat Empire played some of their earliest shows here back when they were just kids with a dream and a trumpet.

Now you might catch the next big thing between international acts, all sharing that same sacred stage.

Practicalities? It’s the kind of place where you can still get a decent drink without taking out a loan, where the staff remember regulars, and where you’ll likely leave with new friends. The Johnston Street location means you’re spoiled for late-night eats afterwards too.

Upcoming highlights include Pisco Sour and Skeleten, but honestly, some of my best nights here have been discovering artists I’d never heard of before.

That’s the Night Cat’s real gift – it reminds you why we still go out to hear music live, why sweaty, crowded rooms matter, and why Melbourne’s heart still beats strongest in places like this.

Find them in Fitzroy. Don’t overthink it – just go.

The Night Cat

137-141 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

(03) 9417 0090

thenightcat.com.au

