Time to question your life choices – LEGO is dropping a 2000-piece X-Files set

The X-Files is becoming a LEGO set and honestly, it’s about time

Mulder and Scully are officially heading to our way – brick by tiny brick.

After a 90s-themed LEGO Ideas contest invited fans to channel their childhood fever dreams, the winning design has been revealed: a full-blown X-Files set.

Dreamed up by a fan builder named WetWired, the set is a double-decker diorama—UFO crash site on top, Mulder’s cluttered basement office down below.

It’s everything you loved about staying up too late watching The X-Files, only now you get to build it with 2,000+ pieces while questioning your life choices in the best way.

The minifigs are stacked: Mulder, Scully, a Grey alien, the Jersey Devil, Skinner, a shadowy Syndicate dude, and Eugene Tooms (yes, that stretchy bastard).

There’s no release date just yet, but LEGO’s officially developing it. So soon you’ll be able to relive your FBI-core era with the most tactile form of nostalgia there is: building it yourself.