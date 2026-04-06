Spaceballs sequel finally locks April 2027 release date

40 years later…

Get ready to comb the desert, again.

A Spaceballs sequel is officially launching April 27, 2027, exactly 40 years after Mel Brooks first strapped on his helmet and spoofed a galaxy far, far away.

The original 1987 cult classic is finally getting a follow-up, with Amazon MGM Studios dropping the date alongside a delightly ridiculous teaser that mocks Star Wars’ endless prequels, sequels, and spinoffs.

The cast is a nostalgia bomb: Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, the 99-year-old Brooks himself, and a returning Rick Moranis, ending his long acting hiatus. Josh Gad co-wrote and co-stars, calling it “the greatest gift of my life.”

New faces include Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman (Bill’s real-life son). Josh Greenbaum directs.

The title remains a mystery, rumoured to be “the name of the movie,” while the plot is described as a “non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two with reboot elements.”

Ludicrous speed? More like ludicrously anticipated.