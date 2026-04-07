Courtney Barnett announces ‘Creature of Habit’ Australian tour for November 2026

East Coast run locked in, with Sydney Opera House on the schedule

Courtney Barnett has announced an Australian tour for November, returning home in support of her new album Creature of Habit.

The run sticks to the East Coast this time, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Perth hasn’t been included, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Tour dates

Wed 4 Nov — The Tivoli (18+), Brisbane

Fri 6 Nov — Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (All Ages), Sydney

Sat 7 Nov — Palais Theatre (All Ages), Melbourne

Ticket info here

Presale (Penny Drop / Frontier): Wed April 8, 9:00am AEST

General sale: Fri April 10, 9:00am AEST

What to expect

The shows are built around Creature of Habit, written during her time living in Los Angeles.

Expect a mix of new material and older tracks, with early reactions pointing to a more direct, pared-back sound.

It’s a short run, and the venues are on the smaller side for her—so tickets likely won’t hang around.

Ticket info here.