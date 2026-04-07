Sabrina Carpenter’s House Tour video is doing the rounds, and it’s not hard to see why

A pink van, a borrowed mansion, and just enough chaos to keep it interesting

Co-directed by Carpenter with Margaret Qualley, the clip ropes in Madelyn Cline for a loose, slightly chaotic mansion break-in that never takes itself too seriously.

The setup’s simple: the trio roll up in a pink van labelled “Pretty Girl Cleanup,” let themselves into a luxury home, and make themselves comfortable.

Clothes get tried on, drinks get poured, and things gradually unravel as they move through the space.

Still, it’s more styled than reckless – all glossy surfaces and controlled mess – with a clear nod to Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring without leaning too hard on the reference.

Qualley’s been a big talking point, both in front of and behind the camera.

Her look – heavy lashes, bright blush, leans into a slightly exaggerated, doll-like aesthetic that’s already doing numbers online.

By the end, police helicopters are circling as they head out, leaving behind a polite “thank you for having us” note.

It’s a simple concept, but it works, and Qualley’s co-directing credit gives it a bit more personality than your usual pop video rollout.