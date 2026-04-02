The unofficial guide to drinking your way through the Good Food & Wine Show

The Good Food & Wine Show is back for 2026, bringing a solid mix of Australia’s best producers, winemakers and very easy ways to accidentally spend your whole day drinking.

As someone with a gluten allergy, I’ve long since given up going to these things for the food… haha, only joking (kind of). There’ll be cheese there, right?

If you’re here for the wine (you are), start at the Wine Pavilions.

It’s basically a cross-country tasting in one room – and best of all, no long (quietly illegal) drives between vineyards (looking at you, Hunter Valley) – you just bounce between Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley and Margaret River, working through everything from big, punchy reds to lighter, coastal-style whites.

It’s all pretty relaxed, but it stacks up quickly. Winemakers are generous, conversations run long, and suddenly you’re a few tastings deeper than expected.

Pace yourself early and you’ll thank yourself later.

A mix of confirmed names (and familiar faces you’ll likely spot on the floor): Gibson Wines bringing their Barossa-heavy hitters like The Dirtman Shiraz, Brini Estate Wines out of McLaren Vale with small-batch Grenache and Shiraz, Paisley Wines covering both sides with solid reds and fresher whites, and Tulloch Wines flying the flag for the Hunter with their Verdelho and easy-drinking reds.

You’ll also see Genista Wines focusing on single-vineyard Shiraz, plus bigger setups like McGuigan Wines and the always-dangerous Margaret River hub, which tends to pull together heavyweights like Vasse Felix and Howard Park in one spot.

If you’re planning to hang around the wine side for a while, the Wine Lover Ticket is a pretty easy upgrade.

You get entry, a proper SPIEGELAU Bordeaux glass, a bottle to take home, a tote, Selector Magazine, plus a shot at a $250 RIEDEL voucher.

Not essential, but it makes sense if you’re settling in.

The RIEDEL Glass Experience – which sounds niche – is actually one of the better things on the lineup. You’ll taste wines across different glasses and realise (slightly annoyingly) that glass shape really does change how everything tastes.

It’s hosted by Rowan Tihema, it’s easy to follow, and you walk away with a set of RIEDEL glasses, so it pulls its weight.

The Tasting Room is where things get a bit more dialled in. Wine Selectors run guided sessions pairing Aussie wines with food, explaining what works without overdoing it.

You can keep it light with Brunch & Bubbles, go heavier with BBQ and reds, or lean into the more premium side with Cuisine & The Cellar.

If you hit that point where standing and sipping starts to blur together, Wine & Dine is your reset.

It’s a sit-down setup – Italian, French or Spanish – with proper dishes and matched wines. Slower pace, less chaos, same end result.

Game plan is simple: start at the pavilions, book at least one proper session, eat something early, and don’t try to do everything at once.

It’s easy to underestimate it, but if you lean into the wine side, the Good Food & Wine Show turns into a full day of education and very good drinking without needing to leave the city.

Dates:

Melbourne: 29–31 May 2026 at the MCEC

Sydney: 19–21 June 2026 at the ICC

Perth: 17–19 July 2026 at the PCEC

Brisbane: 23–25 October 2026 at the BCEC

Sydney Christmas Markets: 20–22 November 2026 at the ICC

Melbourne Christmas Markets: 4–6 December 2026 at the MCEC

Head here for more info.