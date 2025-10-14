Australia’s best Gluten-Free drinks you need in your life right now

From crisp beers to sparkling meads, Australia’s GF scene is booming, and these are the ones you need to know.
Australia’s craft drink scene is booming – but for those avoiding gluten, finding something that actually tastes like beer used to be a challenge.
Enter these gems, from dedicated breweries to inventive alternatives, proving that gluten-free doesn’t mean flavour-free.
Mornington Peninsula’s Two Bays Brewing Co. is Australia’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery, and GFB is their answer to the classic Aussie beer. Light, crisp, and endlessly drinkable, it’s naturally gluten-free and a fridge staple you’ll actually want to keep stocked. Their draught? Absolutely our go-to.
TWØBAYS Brewing Co. – Pale Ale
Also from Two Bays, this Pale Ale blends millet, buckwheat, and rice for a clean, subtle citrus punch thanks to Citra and Cascade hops. Coeliac Australia approved and multi-award-winning, it’s proof that gluten-free beers can compete with the best.
Greedy Bear – The Original Sparkling Mead
Not a beer, but who cares? Low-calorie, low-sugar, and completely quaffable, Greedy Bear’s sparkling mead comes in Mixed Berry or Original. Our advice? Grab both and let the bubbles do the talking.
From Ballarat, Victoria, O’Brien’s Pale Ale is a balanced, approachable brew that hits all the classic beer notes while keeping things gluten-free.
Hope Brewery – Gluten-Free Pilsner
Hunter Valley’s Hope Brewery turns rice and sorghum into a light, crisp pilsner reminiscent of traditional European classics—a solid pick for fans of clean, refreshing sips.
A gluten-free twist on the iconic SuperDry lager. Same crisp, clean finish you know and love, just safe for those skipping gluten.
Whether you’re chasing a traditional beer vibe or something a little different, Australia’s gluten-free scene is packed with choices that don’t compromise on flavour. Cheers to that.
