Food

Australia’s best Gluten-Free drinks you need in your life right now

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

From crisp beers to sparkling meads, Australia’s GF scene is booming, and these are the ones you need to know.

Australia’s craft drink scene is booming – but for those avoiding gluten, finding something that actually tastes like beer used to be a challenge.

Enter these gems, from dedicated breweries to inventive alternatives, proving that gluten-free doesn’t mean flavour-free.

best mead australia

GFB – Two Bays Brewing Co.

Mornington Peninsula’s Two Bays Brewing Co. is Australia’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery, and GFB is their answer to the classic Aussie beer. Light, crisp, and endlessly drinkable, it’s naturally gluten-free and a fridge staple you’ll actually want to keep stocked. Their draught? Absolutely our go-to.

best gf beer - australia: Two-Bays GFB Draught

TWØBAYS Brewing Co. – Pale Ale

Also from Two Bays, this Pale Ale blends millet, buckwheat, and rice for a clean, subtle citrus punch thanks to Citra and Cascade hops. Coeliac Australia approved and multi-award-winning, it’s proof that gluten-free beers can compete with the best.

best gluten free beer - australia

Greedy Bear – The Original Sparkling Mead

Not a beer, but who cares? Low-calorie, low-sugar, and completely quaffable, Greedy Bear’s sparkling mead comes in Mixed Berry or Original. Our advice? Grab both and let the bubbles do the talking.

best gf drinks aus - best mead.

O’Brien Brewing – Pale Ale

From Ballarat, Victoria, O’Brien’s Pale Ale is a balanced, approachable brew that hits all the classic beer notes while keeping things gluten-free.

gf beer obrien - aus beer

Hope Brewery – Gluten-Free Pilsner

Hunter Valley’s Hope Brewery turns rice and sorghum into a light, crisp pilsner reminiscent of traditional European classics—a solid pick for fans of clean, refreshing sips.

 best hunter valley gf beer

Hahn SuperDry GF

A gluten-free twist on the iconic SuperDry lager. Same crisp, clean finish you know and love, just safe for those skipping gluten.

best gf aussie beer

Whether you’re chasing a traditional beer vibe or something a little different, Australia’s gluten-free scene is packed with choices that don’t compromise on flavour. Cheers to that.

Check out our Best Gluten Free Eats Sydney here.

