The most NSFW music videos of all time

There are good clips, bad clips, and then there are music videos with nudity – and plenty of it. Don’t tell your mum you’ve watched these NSFW music videos.

Anyone who’s worked in an office will know the second you start doing anything non-work related, like searching for most explicit nsfw music videos on Google, corresponds with the exact moment your boss decides to take a supposedly casual walk past your computer to witness the unfortunate spectacle of nude music videos on your screen, instead of the spreadsheet you’re supposed to be working on.









So, if you’re lining up the perfect soundtrack to make the working day go faster, there are some videos that can’t easily be explained as mid-work procrastination. Like topless music videos for example. From nudity and violence to drug use and outright nightmare content, here’s our pick of the hottest music videos of all time on YouTube. Disclaimer, they are definitely NSFW.

Kanye West – Famous

There’s nudity in music videos, and then there’s Kanye West’s famous. Unsurprisingly, not all the celebrities depicted as Kanye’s videoclip naked bed buddies were that thrilled to be included, and the video was released amid an abundance of controversy, including that showdown with Taylor Swift. Silicone or not, it’s probably best not to let your boss catch you watching Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump and countless more celebs naked and catching some z’s in these music videos with nudity anytime soon!

Rihanna – S&M

When it comes to sexually suggestive music videos, this one wins a trophy in the category of ZERO subtlety! This is not a nude music video but it falls into the category of adult music videos for sure! Actors in the clip can be seen sporting an array of sex toys and accessories, including ball gags, whips, zip ties, handcuffs, and other kinds of restraints.

The clip explores various kinks and fetishes that fall under the category of BDSM, such as erotic asphyxiation (breath play), spanking and bondage. This, of course, makes sense considering the lyrics: “Sex in the air, I don’t care, I love the smell of it. Sticks and stones may break my bones, but chains and whips excite me.”

YouTube obviously restricts the majority of uncensored music videos, so this clip shows just enough skin and sex, without tipping over the policy line! Trigger warning – if you’re not into BDSM sex acts, this clip may not be for you!

The Cribs – Men’s Needs

MTV slapped Men’s Needs with a 9PM watershed, which may have had something to do with the fact that was one of the craziest music videos out at the time. It featured a naked woman flitting around the band before proceeding to hack off Ross Jarman’s arm and Ryan Jarman’s head.

Obviously, she was in no way supposed to resemble Kate Nash.

The Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up

Smack My Bitch Up is laden with sex, violence and substance abuse – and that’s just the unedited version. The video quickly secured itself a cult following, with (spoiler alert) some praising the video for challenging gender stereotypes.

However, heroin use and vomiting don’t really make for great office viewing.

Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion

In a list of video clips that caused controversy at worldwide levels, WAP perhaps generated the most far-flung response. In the clip, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (flanked by Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Ruby Rose, and others) strut around colourful sets in outfits you could also call… colourful.

As explicit as the clip itself is, you also have to hand it to the lyrics for bringing previously unseen levels of explicit content to a worldwide number one: “Put this pussy right in your face/Swipe your nose like a credit card.”

The Strokes – Juicebox

Juicebox starts off innocently enough in a New York radio station, but quickly descends into a debaucherous night out.

Director Michael Palmieri scaled back the sexual content to make the video less explicit, but with all the rooftop-and-bathroom-stall fumbling, vomiting and suggestive drunk texting, it’s maybe not one for office hours.

Tool – Stinkfist

Tool’s creepy five-minute video verges on the stuff of nightmares, featuring grey sand people consuming nails and wires and a race of mutants whose entrails are plugged into a wall.

Definitely NFSW, or maybe not suitable right before going to sleep either.

Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box

An old man dressed in a Santa hat clambering onto a crow-covered cross, a woman wearing angel wings and a suit painted with human organs, a little girl in Ku Klux Klan robes, trees strung with human foetuses… all of these scream NSFW, even if it did scoop the band a handful of MTV video awards.

Duran Duran – Girls On Film

Girls On Film depicts a catwalk show set in a wrestling ring, packing in scenes of BDSM and seduction. But the song had deeper implications than simply fetishism, with Simon Le Bon later saying that all the controversy surrounding the video meant its message of exploitation in the modelling industry got eclipsed.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Y Control

Y Control was deliberately shot to have a grainy, budget horror film vibe, but realistic or not, the video has Karen O surrounded by a creepy-looking bunch of children who carry around the body of a dead dog… and someone loses a hand.

Rihanna – Needed Me

Yep, another banger by Queen Riri! If you’re looking for music videos with nudity, RiRi’s got you covered. We’re pretty used to Rihanna’s videos pushing the boundaries of what we can get away with watching at work, and Needed Me is no exception.

As well as the nudity that results from the video being set in a strip club, we get to watch RiRi coolly smoke a blunt and shoot down her rival with a pistol.

Aphex Twin – Windowlicker

As far as explicit videos go on YouTube, this one’s pretty high-ranking. Booty shaking, catcalling, profanity-hollering, and (trigger warning), ‘slut-shaming’ all go down in this 10-minute mess of a video. The clip opens with aggressive cussing, with such lines uttered as “I’m horny as a motherfucker”, “dick all hard” and “ready to fuck”, so you know you’re in for a NSFW video…

While it’s not necessarily a nude music video, it gets pretty close. Cinematic in a sexual yet nightmarish way, the opening scene comprises two horny men driving a car; on the prowl for “bitches.” As the music video unfolds, it gets progressively more and more naughty.

Amyl & The Sniffers – Jerkin

Amyl & The Sniffers’ Jerkin video is a full-throttle visual assault, matching the raw intensity of the single. With their usual social commentary and fiery take on negativity, the band delivers yet another punch to the gut of convention. PHC Films and director John Angus Stewart, who also worked on tracks like ‘Big Dreams’ and ‘Chewing Gum,’ bring a stripped-back, performance-driven concept to life.

The video explores the human body in a candid, unapologetic manner, challenging societal views on sex and body image. Stewart explains the process was all about letting the personalities involved shape the experience naturally.

Tate McRae – it’s ok i’m ok

Tate McRae’s music video for “it’s ok i’m ok” is a bold, unapologetic visual journey that leaves an impression. The video features McRae prancing around NYC in a series of daring outfits, culminating in a fully nude (pixelated) moment that’s as audacious as it is memorable. It’s a move so daring that even Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera didn’t venture that far in their 2000s heydays.

The provocative imagery—getting arrested while nude in the middle of NYC—might raise eyebrows, but McRae’s ability to grab attention with such raw vulnerability is undeniable. Her music and videos are racking up serious numbers worldwide.

We hope you enjoyed this list of top NSFW music videos. Which of these NSFW vids did you find to be the most sexual music video ever? Obviously, YouTube videos with nudity are hard to get past. Overall, it’s hard to decide, but we’d have to say the WAP music video official unedited comes pretty close to being our fave. It’s a fierce contender in the arena of explicit music videos for sure.

Of course, as time goes on, we’ll keep updating this NSFW music videos list, to make sure you stay up to date on the most sexualised music videos emerging on the scene. Happy viewing!