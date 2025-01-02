Chad Morgan, Australia’s Clown Prince of Country, Passes Away at 91

Australia has bid farewell to one of its most beloved country music legends, Chad Morgan, who passed away at the age of 91.

Known affectionately as “The Clown Prince of Country,” Morgan carved an unforgettable niche in the Australian music landscape with his wit, humour, and unmistakable gap-toothed grin.

Morgan’s career spanned over seven decades, a testament to his enduring charm and the deep connection he fostered with fans. From his early days in the 1950s, Morgan became a household name with tracks like The Sheik of Scrubby Creek, blending comedy with a quintessentially Aussie flavour.

His songs, often peppered with cheeky humour and raw storytelling, celebrated rural life and the idiosyncrasies of the Australian character.

Born in Wondai, Queensland, in 1933, Morgan’s talent was first recognised on Australia’s Amateur Hour, a talent show that launched him into national fame. His signature mix of yodelling, country twang, and comedic timing struck a chord with audiences across generations.

Beyond his music, Morgan was a trailblazer in Australian entertainment, inspiring countless artists with his authenticity. His influence was acknowledged with numerous accolades, including his induction into the Australian Country Music Hands of Fame and the recognition of his contributions to country music at the Tamworth Golden Guitar Awards.

RIP Chad Morgan,

What a legacy mate and he outlived them all just hanging in there and always being so funny,

🙏🏾 #legend pic.twitter.com/w29LlepC8a — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) January 1, 2025

Morgan’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on through the music that brought smiles and laughter to audiences far and wide. Fans, friends, and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute, celebrating a life dedicated to music and joy.

Chad Morgan’s voice, humour, and larger-than-life personality will forever remain an indelible part of Australia’s cultural fabric.