Australian music legends unite to fight the food waste crisis

OzHarvest Unite to Feed Australia Live concert raising funds to help Australians in need

Support the fight against food insecurity in Australia by checking out this OzHarvest special live concert airing 7:30pm Tuesday, 3 December on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The event will shine a light on Australia’s food waste crisis, and raise valuable funds in support of the cause.

Hosted by Johanna Griggs from Better Homes and Gardens, along with comedian Jimmy Rees. This one of a kind event will see some of Australia’s most notable musicians take the stage for an unforgettable charity event, exclusive to channel 7.

There will be performances by a jam-packed line-up. Consisting of Daryl Braithwaite, Human Nature, Conrad Sewell, Danielle Spencer, Courtney Act, Lior, William Barton, Felix Rieble (The Cat Empire), Dylan Wright, Tierney Brothers, Air Land Sea, William Crighton, Jess Hitchcock, Emmanuel Kelly, Fanny Lumsden, and the Sydney Street Choir.

Bob Geldof will be joining the show as a special guest, sharing insight into the power of music, four decades on from his infamous event Live Aid. OzHarvest founder Ronni Kahn AO will also take a moment to highlight some of the biggest challenges faced by Australians struggling with food insecurity.

Kahn AO will also take a moment to highlight some of the biggest challenges faced by Australians struggling with food insecurity.

“This is more than a concert, it’s a call to action and every dollar raised will enable us to deliver two meals to someone in need. The concert aims to raise crucial funds to provide two million meals for Australians struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

‘Unite to Feed Australia’ comes at a time where food waste and hunger are at an all time high in Australia. Of the 1,500 charities relying on OzHarvest, 75% of them have seen an increase in demand, and 67% do not have enough food to feed everyone that needs help. OzHarvest is feeling the pinch, stating on their website, “there is just not enough food to meet demand.”

40 years on from Bob Geldof’s ‘Live Aid’, hunger and food shortages are now on our own doorstep, and OzHarvest is holding the spotlight.

The event is hoping to raise enough funds to provide over two million meals to Aussies doing it tough. Every $1 donated, provides two nourishing meals.

Donate today, call 1300 900 577 or visit www.OzHarvest.org