Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister’s Ashes Rest at His Favourite London Strip Club

Motorheads lead vocalist and bassist Lemmy, will have some of his ashes permanently installed in a London strip club.

Before his death in 2015, Lemmy Kilmister made it known that he wished to have his ashes placed in bullets and sent to his loved ones as gifts. As a result, the rock legend’s ashes have made their way around the globe.

The tiny amounts of ashes have found permanent homes in a West Hollywood restaurant and even in the tattoos of Dave Grohl, Motorheads tour manager and production assistant and Metallica singer James Hetfield.

Now, some of his ashes will be placed in a replica urn and permanently installed in Stringfellows nightclub in London.

“(Stringfellows) always held a special place in Lemmy’s heart” explained Todd Singerman of Motorhead.

“He loved the relaxed environment – and he certainly loved the view. – I know he’s relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favourite places”

A ceremony will take place to celebrate the public installation of the urn, which is a miniature duplicate of the real one located in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, for fans to see. The band’s guitarist Phil Campbell will reportedly be attending.

Lemmy aka. Ian Fraser Kilmister, founded Motorhead in 1975. The band was responsible for pioneering heavy metal music in Britain. They released over 23 albums, with their most notable track being the 1980 hit ‘Ace Of Spades’.

The rock-star met his end in 2015, due to prostate cancer and congestive heart failure at age 70.

Following his death, ‘Ace Of Spades’ made it back into the charts and claimed the no.13 spot, two places higher than where it first charted.