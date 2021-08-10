One of Lemmy’s final recordings with Motörhead covered Bowie’s Heroes

So we just learned that one of Lemmy’s final recordings with Motörhead was covering David Bowie’s Heroes. Listen and weep below.

In 2017, Motörhead released Under Cöver, a compilation of cover songs recorded throughout band’s career.

The album featured interpretations of punk and rock classics like Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen, Metallica’s Whiplash, and The Ramones’ Rockaway Beach. But the icing on the cake is a version of Bowie’s Heroes.

According to CoS, the cover came together during the Bad Magic sessions back in 2015 with Cameron Webb producing. It was one of the last songs Motörhead recorded in the studio before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s untimely death later that year.

“It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be,” explained the band’s guitarist, Phil Campbell, “and Lemmy ended up loving our version.”

Drummer Mikkey Dee added, “He was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be, fun.”

The cover is pure dad rock, but in the best possible way. And the fact that it’s Lemmy doing Bowie is just too much to handle. Grad a box of tissues and watch below.

