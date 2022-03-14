WATCH: Post Malone gives The Kid Laroi a new tattoo on TikTok

In a viral TikTok video uploaded on Saturday, Post Malone can be seen giving The Kid Laroi a cowboy tattoo on his thigh.

The Kid Laroi has been sporting some new ink since this weekend, thanks to friend, collaborator and global hip hop sensation, Post Malone. In the 10-second clip, which has now amassed over 11.8 million views, a heavily-tatted hand is seen wiping fresh ink off the Aussie artist’s leg.

As the camera pans up, the mystery tattoo artist is revealed to be none other than Post Malone, who appears to make a muffled statement with a forced country twang. This is perhaps to reflect the tattoo of choice – a cowboy wearing clogs. Laroi simply captions it, “Cowboy with clogs boiiiii!”

