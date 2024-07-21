We go track by track on X0329 with Empty Soda

Empty Soda’s “X0329” is a deep dive into the weird and wonderful – this ain’t your average break-up album; it’s a full-blown odyssey through space and time in search of love and a place to call home

Dropping last year, “X0329” is a passion project that’s equal parts sonic experimentation and exploration of all the feels. Empty Soda throws everything but the kitchen sink at this record, from synths and guitars to found sounds like everyday noises and even a Bundaberg bottle repurposed as a wind instrument. The result? A genre-bending trip that’s as unique as it is captivating.

But “X0329” isn’t just about wild soundscapes. Empty Soda weaves his vocals and raps into the mix, creating a rich tapestry of sound that’s both catchy and thought-provoking. This record feels like a true labour of love, a testament to the sweat and dedication Empty Soda poured into his craft.

The artist’s growth is evident throughout “X0329.” The complex process of putting the album together pushed his creative boundaries, honing his skills as a musician and producer.

Alongside X0329, Empty Soda has also dropped “Peke,” a track dedicated to his feline companion back in Wellington. It’s a sweet reminder of the simple joys of friendship and the pang of goodbyes.

So, if you’re looking for something off the beaten track, a record that’ll take you on a mind-bending adventure through space, love, and self-discovery, then buckle up and blast off with Empty Soda’s “X0329.”

TRACK BY TRACK

The album “X0329” is an imagination adventure through time and universe in search for love and home.

Shuttle

The prelude is a cosmic war where you can hear the sounds of spaceships shooting and exploding in the left and right channels. Then, I accelerate the spaceship to light speed and escape. The lyrics are about the battles and adventures after leaving her.

Far from the City

The inspiration for the vocal prelude comes from Bruce Lee’s battle cries. The song aims to create a sense of traveling through different dimensions, with the latter half focusing on finding home in a bright place.

Out of the City

The background music features EQ-adjusted rain sounds to create a futuristic, desolate city atmosphere. I used Bundaberg Sparkling drink and its bottle as the wind instrument.

X

X represents the unknown and also the name of the girl I once loved. I used sounds like phone dial tones, screenshot noises, camera clicks, and a lighter. The background features cicada sounds and other ambient sounds on an afternoon, and the 1:13 vocal looping arrangement is inspired by Chinese opera.

“I miss that warm afternoon filled with cicada sounds.”

0329

It’s about imagining human history and the future. I accidentally recorded rain and hail sounds in it. The drum inspiration in the beginning comes from the novel “Journey to the West” and the 1986 TV same name show plot about Monkey King havoc in heaven vibe; it’s like a monkey jumping around and messing around. The design of multiple segments in the song reflects my explosive thoughts at the time. 0329 is also my birthday.

Yushuxuan

Yushuxuan is a name that suddenly appeared in my head when I was thinking about the ideal her.

In the beginning, I used the recording of the gibbons singing from the zoo that I accidentally captured while walking home after a night out recording, so my footsteps serve as the beat/drum here. The overall feel of the song transitions from initial calmness to mid-song tension, lost, and sadness; finally returning to tranquility.

The second part features Argentinian commentary from an Argentine Copa America 2021 football match. I enjoy watching Messi play, as it reminds me of the wonderful moments from my childhood. I often listen to Messi’s matches while practicing an instrument.

Rain Brother still Shy

The background features the sounds of soda and some light ambient noise. It’s a love song, a simple one; some melodies in it also reflecting the innocence of childhood like many other songs.