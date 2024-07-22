Here are Selena Gomez’s top ten tracks that prove she’s more than a Disney darling

Selena Gomez, actress, singer, songwriter and all round entrepreneur keeps winning us over, one song at a time.

Selena Gomez. The name alone conjures images of a saccharine pop princess, a by-product of the Disney machine. But scratch beneath the surface, and you’ll find an artist who’s evolved beyond her squeaky-clean beginnings. She’s traded in the glitter for grit, the saccharine for the savage.

Let’s cut to the chase: Gomez is a pop chameleon, effortlessly morphing from bubblegum to brooding. Here are Selena Gomez’s top ten tracks that prove she’s more than just another face in the crowd.

10. “Come & Get It”

This EDM-infused anthem was Gomez’s official declaration of independence. It was a bold move, a sonic departure from her Disney days, and it worked. The track is a sugary rush, a guilty pleasure that’s impossible to resist.

9. “Good For You”

A sultry blend of R&B and pop, “Good For You” saw Gomez embrace her darker side. With its smoky vocals and seductive lyrics, it’s a far cry from her early work. It’s the sound of a woman discovering her power.

8. “Lose You To Love Me”

Heartbreak never sounded so good. This raw, emotional ballad is a masterclass in vulnerability. Gomez bares her soul, transforming pain into a cathartic anthem. It’s a song that resonates with anyone who’s ever been through heartbreak.

7. “Same Old Love”

A mid-tempo pop gem with a hint of melancholy, “Same Old Love” is about the toxic cycle of relationships. Gomez’s vocals are layered with frustration and resignation, making it a relatable anthem for anyone who’s been there.

6. “The Heart Wants What It Wants”

This power ballad is a raw, emotional outpouring. Gomez’s voice soars, conveying a depth of feeling that belies her young age. It’s a song that stays with you long after it’s over.

5. “Bad Liar”

A playful, synth-driven track with a dash of disco, and a fat dose of Talking Heads base, “Bad Liar” is a guilty pleasure that’s impossible to hate. Gomez’s vocal performance is confident and catchy, and the production is slick and infectious.

4. “De Una Vez”

A bold departure from her English-language discography, “De Una Vez” showcases Gomez’s versatility. It’s a beautiful, stripped-back ballad that highlights her vocal range and emotional depth.

3. “Wolves”

A haunting collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves” is a dark and atmospheric track that showcases Gomez’s ability to experiment with different sounds. It’s a bold and unexpected move that pays off.

2. “Hands To Myself”

A seductive blend of pop and R&B, “Hands To Myself” is a confident and empowering anthem. Gomez’s vocals are sultry and seductive, and the production is slick and infectious.

1. “Rare”

The title track of her 2020 album, “Rare” is a bold statement of intent. It’s a song about self-love and acceptance, and it’s delivered with a confidence and vulnerability that’s both inspiring and relatable.

Bonus Track: “Calm Down” (with Rema)

A global hit that injected a fresh dose of energy into Gomez’s discography, “Calm Down” is a vibrant Afrobeat-pop fusion. It showcases Gomez’s ability to adapt to different genres while maintaining her signature charisma.

Selena Gomez has come a long way since her Disney days. She’s an artist who’s constantly evolving, pushing boundaries, and defying expectations. And that’s exactly why she’s a star.