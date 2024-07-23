Slash’s Heartbreak: Stepdaughter’s Final Post Haunts

Slash mourns his step daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, “talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul” Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is grieving the sudden loss of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who tragically passed away on Friday, July 19. The news reverberated through the music community, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the 25-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy-Bleu Knight (@lulubleuu)

Slash confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, remembering Lucy-Bleu as a “talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

The announcement was followed by a poignant post on Lucy-Bleu’s Instagram account, believed to have been scheduled beforehand, offering a poignant glimpse into her inner thoughts and sparking discussions about mental health.

Lucy-Bleu was the daughter of Meegan Hodges (55), whom Slash had dated in 1989 before they reunited in 2015. Her father was Mark Knight, and the circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed.

“In the wake of Lucy-Bleu’s tragic passing, the world mourns an extraordinarily gifted artist, a fervent dreamer, and a beloved, gentle spirit,” Slash’s statement read. “During this difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy and urges restraint on social media speculation as they come to terms with their profound loss.”

Just one day prior to the confirmation of Lucy-Bleu’s death, Slash had informed fans of his withdrawal from four shows on the ‘S.E.R.P.E.N.T.’ festival tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The music world stands united in grief with Slash and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.