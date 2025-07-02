My Playlist, My way: Aussies are now soundtracking their legacies with playlists

Gen Z isn’t leaving their final vibe to chance.

It seems that a new trend is sweeping Australia as young people increasingly turn to Spotify not just to soundtrack their lives, but their legacies too.

Fresh data from the streaming giant reveals a surge in “legacy playlists,” with over 26,000 created in the past year tied to funerals, memorials, and personal remembrance.

A national survey highlights that nearly half (48%) of young Australians are actively thinking about their digital footprint, with 59% keen to control how they’re perceived online.

For 48%, shaping how they’ll be remembered is a key motivator, while 68% want to leave behind a positive legacy.

This desire for digital immortality has driven a 22% year-on-year increase in legacy playlists, with Gen Z (18-24) leading the charge, making up nearly a third of these creations.

Frank Sinatra’s My Way, a fitting anthem for final farewells, has been added to over 1,000 memorial playlists.

Pop culture commentator Michael Messineo (aka Mike’s Mic) sums it up: “Creating a ‘legacy playlist’ just makes sense—how else would I want to be remembered?”

His own playlist, packed with late ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia, reflects a generation blending sincerity with irony.

As digital legacy curation goes mainstream, Spotify is becoming a time capsule for the next generation.