AI or Real? The Velvet Sundown’s Mysterious Rise to Spotify Stardom

Even their photos are generated.

In just two weeks, psych-rock band The Velvet Sundown has amassed over 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners—but here’s the twist: they might not be human at all.

With two albums (Floating on Echoes and Dust and Silence) already released and a third (Paper Sun Rebellion) dropping July 14th, their breakneck output has fans—and skeptics—questioning their origins.

AI-generated press photos, untraceable band members (Gabe, Lennie, Milo, and Orion), and a bio describing their sound as “the memory of a time that never actually happened” fuel suspicions.

Despite this, their track “Dust on the Wind” nears half a million streams, landing on major playlists like “Vietnam War Music.”

While Spotify allows AI music without disclosure, Deezer adds a telling disclaimer: “Some tracks may have been created using artificial intelligence.”

Is this the future of music—or just clever marketing? Either way, The Velvet Sundown is here.