AI & ABBA: Björn Ulvaeus Composes the Future

Ulvaeus embraces artificial intelligence—with caution.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus is blending human artistry with artificial intelligence in his latest musical venture.

Speaking at SXSW London, the legendary songwriter revealed he’s three-quarters through crafting a new AI-assisted stage production—his first since ABBA Voyage’s holographic spectacle.

“It’s like having another songwriter in the room,” Ulvaeus mused, praising AI’s ability to spark fresh ideas.

Yet, he admits its flaws: “It’s lousy at writing full songs and terrible at lyrics.”

Instead, he uses it as a creative springboard—jumpstarting stalled lyrics or suggesting stylistic twists.

Despite his enthusiasm, Ulvaeus, also president of CISAC, warns of AI’s unchecked risks.

A recent study predicts AI could slash musicians’ earnings by 25% by 2028. “Bad regulation could devastate human creativity,” he stressed, advocating for balanced policies.

A lifelong tech adopter—from synths to digital recording—Ulvaeus sees AI as the next frontier.

Partnering again with Pophouse Entertainment, this musical promises innovation, but with a human heartbeat.