[gtranslate]
News

Trump Administration revokes Bob Vylan’s visa over Palestine stance

AC

by Alex Cooper

Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

AC

by Alex Cooper

How far does free speech go?

The Trump administration has revoked British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan’s US visas following their explosive Glastonbury set, where they led chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine.”

The State Department condemned their words as “hateful tirades,” while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “appalling hate speech.”

bob vylan

The backlash didn’t stop there—United Talent Agency dropped them, the BBC apologised for airing the performance, and police launched a criminal investigation into their set.

Yet, Bob Vylan remains defiant, posting: “I said what I said.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Vylan (@bobbyvylan)

With a US tour now in jeopardy, the duo stands by their message, declaring: “Teaching our children to speak up for change is how we make a better world.”

Free speech or incitement? The debate rages on.

Related