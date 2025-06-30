Trump Administration revokes Bob Vylan’s visa over Palestine stance

How far does free speech go?

The Trump administration has revoked British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan’s US visas following their explosive Glastonbury set, where they led chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine.”

The State Department condemned their words as “hateful tirades,” while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “appalling hate speech.”

The backlash didn’t stop there—United Talent Agency dropped them, the BBC apologised for airing the performance, and police launched a criminal investigation into their set.

Yet, Bob Vylan remains defiant, posting: “I said what I said.”

With a US tour now in jeopardy, the duo stands by their message, declaring: “Teaching our children to speak up for change is how we make a better world.”

Free speech or incitement? The debate rages on.