Grandson claims venue blocked Bob Vylan guest appearance

“Really shameful and disappointing”

Grandson has accused the O2 Forum Kentish Town of blocking him from bringing Bob Vylan’s Bobby Vylan onstage as a surprise guest during his London show, alleging the venue bowed to pressure over the punk-rapper’s controversial political voice.

The singer, born Jordan Benjamin, revealed on Instagram that venue operators informed him moments before his set that Vylan was barred from entry.

When he threatened to cancel, he claims officials cited “the local police’s fear of protestors impacting the safety of the audience.”

Facing 2,000 ticketholders, Grandson performed but felt complicit, stating the venue profits from outspoken artists yet refuses to protect their words.

The incident follows Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set last year, where pro-Palestinian chants led to revoked US visas, a dropped police investigation, and being dropped by their agent.

Grandson, who features the duo on his album, previously defended them, arguing censorship silences art addressing systemic issues.