Police drop Bob Vylan Glastonbury Probe

Case closed.

Police have dropped their investigation into Bob Vylan’s incendiary Glastonbury performance.

The Avon and Somerset Constabulary concluded that the duo’s chants of “Death, death, to the I.D.F.” and “Free Palestine” during their June set did not meet the criminal threshold for prosecution.

The announcement follows a five-month probe that included consulting hate crime experts, Jewish community representatives, and interviewing over 200 festival-goers.

While the band faced swift backlash, including visa revocation and festival bans, authorities ultimately cited insufficient evidence and considerations of free speech.

The case, which ignited fierce debate over protest, art, and antisemitism, now closes without charges, leaving the political fury of the performance to echo only in the court of public opinion.