Bob Vylan win apology and damages after ‘Nazi salute’ claims

Bob Vylan have finally had the last word after false claims that they performed a ‘Nazi salute’ at a Manchester gig.

The punk-rap duo, fronted by Bobby Vylan (aka Pascal Robinson), has been awarded substantial damages and a full apology from the Manchester Evening News’s publishers, Reach plc.

The story, shared on October 6, wrongly claimed that Vylan had provoked outrage among Jewish leaders and MPs by performing a fascist salute on stage. In reality, the band’s shows open with a guided stretching and meditation routine – think sun salutations, yoga-style movements meant to connect with the audience.

“It bears no resemblance in form, intention, or context to any fascist salute,” their legal team at Rahman Lowe said.

Vylan responded, calling the claims “painful and outrageous. Our art has always stood against oppression, racism, fascism, and discrimination,” he said. “The truth matters, and we’re glad it’s now been recognised.”

Reach plc has since published a full correction and apology, covered Vylan’s legal costs, and promised not to repeat the allegation.

The legal team also pointed to the band’s outspoken activism, including their support for Gaza amid the ongoing war with Israel. Vylan has never shied away from using their platform to call out injustice, including at Glastonbury 2025, when their politically charged set sparked controversy and even a police investigation.

Despite political pressure forcing the rescheduling of Manchester and Leeds tour dates, and a fair bit of online backlash, the duo are still pushing forward with their music and message.

Their new single, Sick Sad World, takes aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the BBC, reminding everyone that Bob Vylan aren’t here to go quietly.