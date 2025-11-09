Jack White delivers poetic tribute to absent Meg White at Rock Hall Induction

Jack White honoured his “sister” with a story of their magical, handmade world.

The White Stripes’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame became a poignant tribute to the quiet power of partnership.

Inducted by a fiery Iggy Pop, who hailed drummer Meg White’s “genuine and charming smile” and the essential “racket” she helped launch, the night’s heart belonged to her reclusive spirit.

Jack White took the stage alone, immediately conveying Meg’s gratitude to their fans before sharing a whimsical request: she wanted him to tell the world that animals, even a Detroit Zoo elephant, would stare at them.

"Get your hands dirty and drop the screens and get out of your garage." — Jack White, accepting The White Stripes' Induction into the Rock & Roll of Fame.

The core of his speech was a beautiful, myth-making parable, read aloud for his absent “sister.”

He spoke of two children building a glorious peppermint parade float in their garage, a metaphor for their raw, handmade art.

They faced cheers and stones, but found divinity in the smile of a single stranger.