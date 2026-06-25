Joy Division’s lost live recordings unveiled in massive 14-disc eternal box set

The complete live archive, finally unearthed.

Joy Division’s spectral legacy expands with ‘Eternal (Live)’, a monumental 14-CD box set capturing the post-punk pioneers in their rawest element.

The collection gathers 16 live performances spanning 1979-1980, including the band’s final haunting show at Birmingham’s High Hall.

Mastered at Abbey Road Studios, these recordings emerge from fan cassettes, soundboard tapes, and radio broadcasts.

Previously unheard performances from Hope & Anchor and Acklam Hall surface alongside three never-before-released recordings from The Factory, Lyceum, and Moonlight Club.

Two DVDs deliver over two hours of footage, including a fresh edit of the Malcolm Whitehead film, while the lavish box features artwork by Peter Saville and photography by Wolfgang Tillmans.

The release coincides with Peter Hook dedicating Joy Division’s forthcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to Ian Curtis, with Hook confirming attendance at November’s ceremony.