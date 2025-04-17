New Order Reduced to a ‘Bad Cover Band,’ Says Peter Hook

As Rock Hall Nears, Feud Reaches Boiling Point

Peter Hook has reignited his long-standing feud with New Order, declaring the current iteration of the band a “bad cover version” of their former selves in a blistering new interview.

The bassist, who co-founded both Joy Division and New Order, claims the group—now fronted by Bernard Sumner—has abandoned its signature sound, particularly the iconic basslines he crafted. “

They don’t sound like New Order,” Hook scoffed, adding that fans regularly DM him complaints like, “You can’t hear the bass!”

Hook, who hasn’t spoken to Sumner in 17 years, is channeling his energy into Peter Hook & The Light, currently touring New Order’s 2001 album Get Ready alongside Joy Division classics.

He dismisses accusations of “cashing in” on his past, quipping, “I’m the worst fucking casher-inner ever”.

With Joy Division/New Order nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Hook predicts a fiery ceremony: “I’ll be there… but I might be on my own”

Meanwhile, New Order gears up for U.S. festival dates, their setlists now a battleground for legacy.